Class 4A Blog: Stockbridge, Perry shine in semifinal triumphs

Stockbridge (12-2) held a three-touchdown lead for much of the second half, stopping Benedictine’s run at a third-straight state title and reaching the school’s first championship game with a 45-31 victory. The Tigers got three touchdowns from running back Jayden “Duke” Scott, from 90, 60 and 59 yards to get the home win over the Cadets (13-1). Stockbridge, the No. 1 seed from Region 5, led 24-10 at halftime after Scott scored from 59 yards in the first quarter and 90 yards in the second quarter. The Tigers also got a 9-yard touchdown rush from quarterback Cobey Thompkins in the second quarter and got a 30-yard field goal from David Castillo as time expired in the first half. Benedictine’s first-half points came on a 44-yard Connor Ferguson field goal and a 15-yard touchdown pass from Luke Kromenhoek to Bubba Frazier, both in the first quarter. Stockbridge took a 31-10 lead in the third quarter when Thompkins rushed for a 23-yard touchdown. The Cadets answered with another scoring pass from Kromenhoek to Frazier to make it 31-17, this time from 50 yards, and then had a chance to cut into the lead further when a Stockbridge punt snap went over punter Jordan Wilson’s head, giving Benedictine the ball at the Stockbridge 8-yard line. But on third-and-goal from the 2, Bryce Baker fumbled just short of the goal line when he extended the ball, and Stockbridge’s Malik Caswell grabbed it in the end zone and fell forward back to the 2. Stockbridge then embarked on a methodical 98-yard drive that ended with three seconds remaining in the third quarter, when Thompkins rushed for a 4-yard score to extend the lead to 38-17. After a 2-yard Na’Seir Samuel touchdown for Benedictine with 2:59 remaining, Scott capped his phenomenal night with a 60-yard rush on the next possession to make it a 45-24 Tigers lead. Benedictine capped the scoring with a 9-yard rush from Frazier with under a minute to play. Benedictine, the top seed from Region 3, was going for its fifth state title overall, winning Class AA in 2014 and 2016 and Class AAAA each of the past two seasons.

Visiting Perry (12-2) took the lead with 8:46 to play on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Colter Ginn to Kory Pettigrew to defeat Starr’s Mill 28-24. Starr’s Mill mounted a drive starting from its 30-yard line with a chance to regain the lead. But on a fourth-and-goal play from the Perry 10, Dorsey Benefield caught a pass from Logan Inagawa and was stopped 5 yards short of the end zone, tackled by Tavares Simmons, to turn the ball over on downs with four minutes to play. From there, Perry was able to hold onto the ball long enough to run out the clock, reaching the program’s first state title game. Starr’s Mill (10-4) held a 10-0 lead in the first quarter after Benefield scored on a 1-yard run and Hunter Meeks made a 21-yard field goal. Benefield, however, missed a significant portion of the middle of the game due to injury. Perry scored its first touchdown in the second quarter on a 1-yard Ahmad Gordon touchdown run and trailed 10-7 at halftime. Each team scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, leaving Starr’s Mill with a 24-21 lead after the third. Perry took a 14-10 lead after a 4-yard Gordon rush, his 31st touchdown of the year, and Starr’s Mill answered with an 18-yard scoring pass from Inagawa to Andersen Cardoza. Starr’s Mill extended its lead to 24-14 after a 4-yard rush from Benefield on a direct snap, his 19th touchdown of the season. Perry answered with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Ginn to Dakarai Anderson, who caught a 46-yard pass from Ginn earlier in the drive. Perry, the No. 2 seed from Region 2, denied Starr’s Mill, the top seed from Region 4, a second title-game berth (Starr’s Mill finished runner-up in 2010).