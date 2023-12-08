Previewing the state championship

The Jackets haven’t lost since Dalton, going on an 11-game win streak to reach the championship for the first time since 2018. They’re trying to win it for the first time since their only title in 1950.

“Calliyon came in during the Dalton game and the rest is history,” Parson said. “He grew up right before our eyes, took over the reins and never looked back. He kind of sat back and played JV last year, and really, he’s a great story. As a coach, you tell your kids to work hard, do what your asked to do and you never know when your name will be called. You’re one snap away. Sometimes, backups, who are in their teens, they hear that message, but they don’t really understand it until they’re thrown into the fire. — especially at the quarterback position. Callyion is a good example of being ready that we can use here for a long time.”

For the Bears, McGatha saw playing time last season, but took over at quarterback this year. Looking at the stats, he stands out as the Bears’ leading rusher in a balanced attack. McGatha is 129 of 201 (64%) passing for 1,880 yards and 20 touchdowns to four interceptions. He has 265 carries for 1,912 yards and 27 touchdowns.

“As far as his skillset, his best attribute is that he’s a great teammate,” said Bears fifth-year coach Ryan Herring, who delivered the program its only state title in 2020. “But he’s a tough kid. He’s a selfless, team-first guy. He just wants to win, whether we’re running or throwing, it doesn’t matter. Whatever it takes to win.”

For the Jackets, their championship fate rests in their ability to limit McGatha’s offensive output. To limit McGatha means to stop what the other 10 players are doing that allow him to thrive, Parson said.

“He’s the guy that touches the ball the most, but it’s their offensive line, and their tight ends, who block for them,” Parson said. “Everybody who plays Pierce County knows about the quarterback, but don’t misjudge how talented and how well-coached the other 10 are. Their quarterback is extremely dangerous because the other 10 are very unselfish, all doing their job for the good of the team, and they’re well-disciplined and don’t make mistakes.”

The Bears’ offensive line features senior Elijah Howard, a third-year starter at left tackle, second-year starters Bryson Hutcheson (senior right tackle), Hudson Boatright (senior right guard) and Colson Gabriel (junior left guard), and first-year starter and Caden’s older brother, senior Cole McGatha, at center. It’s not just the O-line, however. What gives opponents fits is the Bears’ two tight-end set, manned by senior Carson Sloan and junior Dixon Morris, both of who Herring said are great blockers and pass-catchers.

“Being able to go two tight ends is what makes it work for us,” Herring said. “It doesn’t matter at what level — high school, college, pros — two tight ends are a headache for anyone.”

Said Parson, “Here’s the other piece: the quarterback is not just a very good runner, but a really good passer. When they choose to spread it out, they can put you in conflict. They can keep the same personnel out there to spread out, and he’s accurate.”

McGatha’s top receivers are junior Joe Drew (39 catches for 667 yards and 10 touchdowns), sophomore Nigel Brown (32-397-5) and Sloan (13-241-5).

For the Jackets to contain McGatha, they’ll need big games from senior linebacker Brent Washington, who leads the team in tackles with 110, junior Tristan Anderson, who had two of his four interceptions on the season in last week’s win against Cook, sophomore linebacker Nate Davis (106 tackles), senior linebacker JJ Stocks (6.5 sacks), senior linebacker Nahzier Turner (four interceptions) and senior defensive back Jake Bailey (eight pass breakups, two interceptions).

“We know the task at hand and how difficult it will be to stop what they do,” Parson said. “And we know if we don’t do that, they’ll take control of the game. A lot of people forget how good their defense is, and a lot of their players play both ways, which is a testament to how physical and tough they are.

“If there’s one word to describe them, it’s tough.”

The Jackets have a number of offensive weapons that can make big plays. Washington, a two-way starter, is also the team’s leading rusher with 116 carries for 885 yards and 18 touchdowns, along with senior JD Davis (95-745-7) and two-way starter Turner (97-630-8). Then, there’s Thompson, is 121 of 170 (72%) passing for 2,010 yards and 24 touchdowns to three interceptions, adding 359 yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries. His top receivers are two-way starters Anderson (60 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns) and Bailey (43-658-7).

“They have a lot of speed,” Herring said. “In the past, they’ve mostly been a run offense, but this year they’ve got a quarterback who can throw it around, and that’s the difference this year. They’re always good, and they’re always fast, and this year, they’re more multiple.”

As vital as Sloan is to the Bears’ two-tight end set, he’s just as valuable, if not more, on defense, where, as a linebacker, he leads the team with 101 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback pressures, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. He returned two interceptions and a fumble for touchdowns, accounting for three of the Bears’ eight defensive touchdowns.

“He’s our bell cow,” Herring said. “An all state-type player.”

While the Bears most recently played for a championship, only the Jackets have played at The Benz, for the 2A championship, in 2018.

“From a logistics standpoint, once you do it the first time, you’ll do better the second time, but that doesn’t mean we’ll win,” Parson said. “You’re going to The Benz. You walk in there, and if you get caught up in looking at the Halo board, and the lights, and the stands, you’ll look up and it will be the fourth quarter, you’ll be down, and it won’t be good.”

The Bears have a further commute — Rockmart has a 1-hour drive and will leave for the stadium on game day — and plan to make the four-hour drive to Atlanta Monday.

“It’s an awesome accomplishment for our players to get to this game, and it means everything,” Herring said. “It’s a great life experience that most won’t get the opportunity to have.”

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily