WATCH: Georgia firefighter saves woman from burning car

A firefighter saved a woman who was trapped inside her burning vehicle, according to a Facebook post by Chatham Emergency Services.
The rescue by Chatham Fire Volunteer Luke Culleny happened Tuesday on Savannah’s Harry S. Truman Parkway. Dashcam video released by the department shows motorists driving past the burning car.
The name and condition of the driver have not been released, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported.
“A woman was trapped in her burning car and unable to escape,” Chatham Emergency Services wrote. “Firefighter Culleny approached the flames and broke out the rear window pulling her to safety before an engine arrived. Well done!”
The nearly 30-second video shows Culleny running in full gear toward the car, which was on the shoulder. He breaks the back window as the front becomes engulfed in flames. Culleny then pulls the driver through the window and assists her to the curb.
“Good thing he was there. Didn’t look like anyone else cared,” one commenter wrote on the Facebook page.
“Wow! Talk about right place at the right time!” another posted.
“Had you not been there, no telling how it would have ended up,” another commenter wrote.
