Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

WATCH: Georgia firefighter saves woman from burning car

A firefighter saved a woman who was trapped inside her burning vehicle, according to a Facebook post by Chatham Emergency Services. (Chatham Emergency Services screen shot)
caption arrowCaption
A firefighter saved a woman who was trapped inside her burning vehicle, according to a Facebook post by Chatham Emergency Services. (Chatham Emergency Services screen shot)

Credit: Chatham Emergency Services

Credit: Chatham Emergency Services

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A firefighter saved a woman who was trapped inside her burning vehicle, according to a Facebook post by Chatham Emergency Services.

The rescue by Chatham Fire Volunteer Luke Culleny happened Tuesday on Savannah’s Harry S. Truman Parkway. Dashcam video released by the department shows motorists driving past the burning car.

ExploreMan arrested in rapper’s fatal Gwinnett interstate shooting

The name and condition of the driver have not been released, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported.

“A woman was trapped in her burning car and unable to escape,” Chatham Emergency Services wrote. “Firefighter Culleny approached the flames and broke out the rear window pulling her to safety before an engine arrived. Well done!”

The nearly 30-second video shows Culleny running in full gear toward the car, which was on the shoulder. He breaks the back window as the front becomes engulfed in flames. Culleny then pulls the driver through the window and assists her to the curb.

“Good thing he was there. Didn’t look like anyone else cared,” one commenter wrote on the Facebook page.

“Wow! Talk about right place at the right time!” another posted.

“Had you not been there, no telling how it would have ended up,” another commenter wrote.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Nearly $500K raised after siblings killed in wrong-way crash
19m ago
Savannah reimposes mask requirement amid COVID rise
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top