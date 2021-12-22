WATCH: Georgia firefighter saves woman from burning car

The nearly 30-second video shows Culleny running in full gear toward the car, which was on the shoulder. He breaks the back window as the front becomes engulfed in flames. Culleny then pulls the driver through the window and assists her to the curb.

“Good thing he was there. Didn’t look like anyone else cared,” one commenter wrote on the Facebook page.

“Wow! Talk about right place at the right time!” another posted.

“Had you not been there, no telling how it would have ended up,” another commenter wrote.