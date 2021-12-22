Man arrested in rapper’s fatal Gwinnett interstate shooting

James Edward Thomas, 34, was getting off an airplane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when he was apprehended by Gwinnett deputies and Atlanta police officers, authorities said. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Saturday on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of malice murder in the shooting of 33-year-old Corey Detiege, Gwinnett sheriff’s office spokesperson Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said.

On March 5, Detiege, who goes by the stage name Chucky Trill, was found shot inside a vehicle near the Jimmy Carter Boulevard exit about 3 a.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The rapper later died in the hospital.