Two Savannah officers fired after use of force investigation

Body cameras recorded the incident, and the officers’ supervisor notified Internal Affairs that use of force guidelines may have been violated.

The investigation, according to police, then found Kang and Arango had violated multiple department policies. Both officers were placed on administrative leave throughout the investigation.

Minter fired the officers late last month. Both officers appealed to the city manager, who upheld the firings.

On Aug. 7, Minter presented the body camera footage and the investigation’s results to Mayor Van Johnson, and a specially appointed task force that Johnson formed to review the department’s use of force policies in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

“It is our duty and mission to serve, protect and build trust with the community,” Minter said. “The actions of these officers were not in line with our mission and were a direct violation of our existing policies.”

During Wednesday’s news conference, District Attorney Meg Heap said she and her assistants “will personally handle this case.

“I have reviewed the body cam, I have received statements,” Heap said. “When we receive everything we will prepare and draft an indictment. At that point, depending on what the grand jury’s decision is, it will be filed with the clerk in open court.”