Troup County woman charged after hours-long standoff on Christmas

Some time after, Kight began communicating with deputies via phone that she would harm herself and law enforcement if they made any attempts to take her to jail, officials said. The Newnan and Fulton counties police departments were called out for assistance due to the circumstances and verbal communication continued.

Kight was not willing to come out of the home, though.

Nearly six hours into the standoff, the tactical team began approaching the home with armored vehicles and continued verbal communication over a public address system, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities used flashbang noises and eventually chemical agents were used to get Kight out of the home.

Around 1:30 a.m., Kight exited the home and was taken into custody. She is being held at the Troup County Jail and is charged with felony aggravated assault.

“We certainly understand the difficulty this placed on some of the residents in the area given the nature of it being Christmas night, however, we appreciate their cooperation and understanding,” the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.