Storms in South Georgia: How to prepare for wind and flooding

Debby became a hurricane before making landfall early Monday in the Big Bend region of northwest Florida. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency that will be in effect through Thursday due to the threat of historic rainfall with the slow-moving storm.

For South Georgia, risks from the storm include wind damage and potential flooding from heavy rains of up to 20 inches in some areas.

Properties and businesses near rivers and and streams that have experienced flooding in previous storms could be at risk, according to the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency, based in Valdosta.

Chatham County emergency officials offered this list of steps to take today, including securing lawn furniture or outdoor items and checking for emergency home supplies:

Secure loose items, such as lawn furniture, that could be affected by winds.

Look around your home for any areas that could be affected by heavy rainfall. For example, take time to clear out your gutters and check for any debris gathering on your roof. Large amounts of debris left on your roof during a storm could cause your roof to weaken and leave you with a leak.

Prepare for potential power outages due to wind and rain.

Learn how to turn off the gas and electricity to your house and do so if flooding is about to happen

The National Weather Service also has guidelines, which include:

Making sure you have a plan: Make a family disaster plan that includes a list of contacts and communication plan. Make sure relatives and friends know where you are and how to get in touch with you in case of an emergency

Keeping insurance in mind: Figure out if you have flood insurance; Taking photos and videos of the exterior and interior of your home; Making an itemized list of your belongings

Planning before, during and after: Make sure you know where you could evacuate if needed, and prep a disaster supplies kit

Find out more on what to do during and after a flood on the NOAA website.