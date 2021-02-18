State labor officials say they’re handling unemployment claims quicker

Since the pandemic began, the department has faced criticism for being slow to handle claims, hear appeals and make payments to those who are eligible. Many jobless Georgians have complained of waiting months while bills pile up.

Officials acknowledge being unprepared for the tidal wave of claims. When the pandemic began, the labor department’s staff was half the size that it was a decade earlier, during the Great Recession.

About 4.4 million claims have been processed since mid-March, with more than 1.4 million of them deemed valid. Of those, 95% of the claimants have begun receiving benefits, the department said.

“We have devised creative strategies to make this process easier and faster,” Butler said. “We have issued payments to almost half of Georgia’s workforce in the past 10 months while addressing an incredible amount of fraud.”

A recent study by the U.S. Department of Labor found that 43% of Georgians applying for benefits received payment within a week, if no additional review was needed. That’s compared to a national average of 29%.

About 450,000 Georgians are currently receiving some unemployment benefits.

While Georgia has added jobs every month since April, the state is still about 93,200 jobs below its pre-pandemic level.

Weekly jobless claims, Georgia

Worst, pre-pandemic: 41,522 (Jan. 10, 2010)

Highest, pandemic: 390,132 (April 4, 2020)

Average, pre-pandemic: 5,548

Average, last four weeks: 28,537

Total since Mar. 21: 4,441,396

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration

Georgia weekly jobless claims

Week ending

Jan. 2: 31,458

Jan. 9: 37,039

Jan. 16: 35,912

Jan. 23: 28,016

Jan. 30: 27,215

Feb. 6: 32,386

Feb. 13: 26,532

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration

