Remains of missing Louisiana man, 34, identified in Georgia

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Melody Billiot, Hargrave's mother, traveled to Savannah in July 2017 with other relatives to look for him.

His body was found in 2018 near Old Fort Jackson, downriver from downtown Savannah.

Chatham County police say they’re still investigating how Hargrave died and are asking for tips.