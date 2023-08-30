BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden discusses response to Hurricane Idalia, Maui recovery

President Biden checks in with Kemp, other governors in Idalia’s path

Georgia News
By
44 minutes ago
X

President Joe Biden spoke today with Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina and Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina as Idalia made landfall off the Gulf Coast and headed inland.

During the call, Biden pledged that his administration and federal agencies will continue to coordinate with first responders and local officials to provide support to states that need it.

“He told each of the governors that they and their states have his administration’s full support,” the White House said in a news release.

The White House also released a list of federal resources that have been dispatched to support response and recovering efforts in affected states, including disaster assistance teams, search and rescue personnel and pre-staged food and water supplies.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia is hitting Georgia 3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

BREAKING: Judge rules for Fulton election workers in Giuliani defamation lawsuit
13m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
10h ago
The Latest
More than 200K without power in Georgia
7m ago
Hurricane quiets life on Tybee Island, a beach town near Savannah
15m ago
Florida airports to reopen
25m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
16h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top