President Biden checks in with Kemp, other governors in Idalia’s path

President Joe Biden spoke today with Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina and Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina as Idalia made landfall off the Gulf Coast and headed inland.

During the call, Biden pledged that his administration and federal agencies will continue to coordinate with first responders and local officials to provide support to states that need it.

“He told each of the governors that they and their states have his administration’s full support,” the White House said in a news release.

The White House also released a list of federal resources that have been dispatched to support response and recovering efforts in affected states, including disaster assistance teams, search and rescue personnel and pre-staged food and water supplies.