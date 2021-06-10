Police: Woman wrecks car, ATV, then abandons grandkids in the rain

While police were at the house where the ATV was stolen, they were approached by one of the grandchildren. He said he did not know where his brother and his grandmother were located. The other sibling was discovered several miles away at another residence. Vercruysse was later found by police in a wooded area.

Vercruysse has been charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree; theft by taking; drug possession; second-degree criminal damage to property; and criminal trespass.

“This is a case where a person not only endangered the life of children but stole and damaged property in our county,” said Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams. “She must face the appropriate charges for her very serious crimes.”