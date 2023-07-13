Partnership brings college counseling to Mexican consulate

Two of the largest Hispanic-serving institutions in metro Atlanta have joined forces to increase Latino students’ access to educational opportunities.

Starting next week, staff from the Latin American Association, a nonprofit headquartered on Buford Highway, will take up shop at the Mexican consulate. They will operate a ‘ventanilla de orientación educativa’ or educational orientation counter, which will function as a touchpoint for families to receive information and counseling related to college programs and career training.

A key goal behind that initiative will be to raise awareness of scholarships and financial opportunities. Young adults aiming to transition into the labor market will also be able to find guidance at the consulate about workforce certifications in the construction, automotive, and cosmetology fields, among others.

Education “is crucial to be able to change lives within our community, and to have folks move forward in this country,” said consul general Javier Díaz de León.

Hispanic students, as well as others, face significant cost barriers in higher education. Around 72% of Latinos take out loans to attend college, compared with 66% of white students, according to a 2020 study from the Student Borrower Protection Center. In metro Atlanta’s immigrant-heavy Gwinnett County, nearly 60% of Hispanic students received federal Pell grants for college, which are based on financial need. Boosting Hispanic enrollment in the face of chronic inequities has been a recent goal within the University System of Georgia.

At a press conference announcing the partnership with the Mexican consulate, the Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez noted that Mexicans make up nearly two thirds of the community members served by his nonprofit.

“The Mexican community is very important to us, to Atlanta and to Georgia,” he said. “We know that there’s a gap when it comes to education, but the good news is that there are a lot of opportunities, and we want to bring those opportunities to our community so that young people can see a positive future for themselves.”

The Atlanta Mexican consulate’s partnership with a local nonprofit to boost educational access follows a model set by other Mexican consulates around the country.

Latin American Association staff members will be at the consulate, located at 1700 Chantilly Dr NE, two days a week. They will be available virtually at other times. For more information contact the Mexican consulate at (404) 266-2233.

