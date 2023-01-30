Panel recommends Christian Coomer be removed from Appeals Court bench

A Georgia Court of Appeals judge accused of taking advantage of an older client and using campaign funds to supplement his family’s overseas vacations should be removed from the bench, a three-member panel recommended Monday.
The Georgia Supreme Court will have the final say over whether Christian Coomer, a former state representative turned appeals court judge, should be removed from office.
In a 50-page opinion, the three-judge panel that oversaw Coomer’s historic ethics hearing said the judge’s improper conduct and “steadily recurring abuse of positions of trust” warranted removal. Coomer also exhibited no lack of remorse for his conduct, the panel said.
“The judicial system, the smallest and most fragile branch of government, can function only if the people trust the women and men who populate the judiciary,” the recommendation said. “Because the public cannot and should not have faith in (Coomer’s) ability to fairly dispense justice and uphold the law in light of his repeated violations ... (he) should be removed from office so as to preserve (or at least begin to rebuild) the public’s confidence in the integrity of our judicial system.”
The unanimous hearing panel was chaired by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. Also on the panel were retired businessman Jack Winter and Dax Lopez, a Dunwoody attorney and former judge.
A seven-day hearing into whether Coomer committed three dozen ethics violations concluded just before Christmas. Coomer’s attorneys argued that while the judge made mistakes years before being appointed to the Court of Appeals, he is a good man who deserves to remain on the bench.
“This man has a lifetime of good conduct and deserves to wear a robe,” Coomer’s attorney Mark Lefkow told the three-judge panel in his closing arguments. “He didn’t defraud anyone, he didn’t try to hurt anybody, he wasn’t dishonest and he wasn’t deceitful.”
Chuck Boring, former director of the state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission, said the former lawmaker took advantage of his friend and client when he borrowed more than $360,000 with terms favorable to himself. He also said Coomer violated campaign finance rules by transferring money between his campaign and law firm accounts and using campaign funds to supplement two family vacations — a trip to Israel and a trip to Hawaii.
“It’s the appearance of impropriety that really impacts the reputation of the judiciary,” said Boring, who since left his position as JQC director for a job in private practice.
