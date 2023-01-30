Panel recommends Christian Coomer be removed from Appeals Court bench

A seven-day hearing into whether Coomer committed three dozen ethics violations concluded just before Christmas. Coomer’s attorneys argued that while the judge made mistakes years before being appointed to the Court of Appeals, he is a good man who deserves to remain on the bench.

“This man has a lifetime of good conduct and deserves to wear a robe,” Coomer’s attorney Mark Lefkow told the three-judge panel in his closing arguments. “He didn’t defraud anyone, he didn’t try to hurt anybody, he wasn’t dishonest and he wasn’t deceitful.”

Chuck Boring, former director of the state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission, said the former lawmaker took advantage of his friend and client when he borrowed more than $360,000 with terms favorable to himself. He also said Coomer violated campaign finance rules by transferring money between his campaign and law firm accounts and using campaign funds to supplement two family vacations — a trip to Israel and a trip to Hawaii.

“It’s the appearance of impropriety that really impacts the reputation of the judiciary,” said Boring, who since left his position as JQC director for a job in private practice.