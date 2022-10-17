Ethics trial underway for Georgia appeals judge

Explore State Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer faces historic ethics trial

In addition to taking out large loans with terms unfavorable to Filhart, Coomer named himself the executor, trustee and beneficiary of his client’s estate, said Boring, who is prosecuting the case. After being appointed to the Court of Appeals, Coomer made his wife, Heidi, the trustee and executor of Filhart’s estate and gave her power of attorney, Coomer admitted.

“The judicial system can only function if the public is able to place its trust in judicial officials,” Boring said in his opening remarks. Boring chose to call Coomer as his first witness, which he is allowed to do during this civil proceeding.

From the stand, Coomer admitted to violating the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct by drafting a will in which he was a beneficiary.

Coomer’s attorney, Johannes Kingma, described the lawmaker and Filhart as close friends who regularly had each other over for dinner. What had began as an attorney-client relationship between the pair eventually developed into a close friendship, he said.

But Filhart started questioning Coomer in 2019 when he received an $11,000 tax bill after liquidating stocks the previous year, the judge’s attorney said.

“This proceeding arose because of Judge Coomer’s friend getting angry about paying taxes,” Kingma said.

The appeals judge is accused of improperly drafting wills for Filhart that greatly benefited himself and his family. He convinced Filhart to give his holding company two loans totaling $289,000 with terms extremely unfavorable to Filhart. One of those loans, for $159,000, was to be paid off in 30 years when Filhart, now 80 years old, would have been 106.

Boring, a former Cobb County prosecutor, called the judge’s conduct “unethical and dishonest.”

“This isn’t a case of two buddies doing a business deal,” he said, noting that Filhart completely trusted Coomer and thought he “walked on water.”

From the stand, Coomer denied taking advantage of his client, saying he spoke with Filhart regularly and tried his best to carry out the man’s wishes.

“I drafted the will the way Jim Filhart wanted it drafted,” Coomer said under oath. “I didn’t have any objection to him changing whatever he wanted to change.”

After its conclusion, the three-judge panel will decide whether Coomer violated the code of judicial conduct and, if so, what punishment he should receive. The judges’ recommendation will then be submitted to the state Supreme Court, which has the final word.

Coomer was elected to the Legislature in 2010. He was House majority whip in 2018 when then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him to the Appeals Court.

After being formally charged in December 2020, Coomer voluntarily suspended himself, with pay, from the 15-judge appeals court until the JQC case against him is resolved. Appeals court judges are paid about $190,000 a year.

Last December, Coomer agreed to pay a $25,000 fine to settle accusations that he violated the state’s campaign laws. The state ethics commission had accused the judge of, among other things, illegally using contributions to prop up his private law practice and to pay for the trips to Israel and Hawaii.

In January, the AJC reported that federal authorities are conducting a criminal investigation of Coomer.

