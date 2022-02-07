Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Panel: Athens judge should apologize after bondsman detained, berated

Clarke County Superior Court Judge Eric Norris. (Athens-Clarke County Unified Government)

caption arrowCaption
Clarke County Superior Court Judge Eric Norris. (Athens-Clarke County Unified Government)

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

An Athens judge should publicly apologize to a bail bondsman for detaining him in courthouse chambers and berating him for posts on social media, the state’s judicial watchdog agency is recommending.

By a 2-1 vote, the Judicial Qualifications Commission’s hearing panel asked the Georgia Supreme Court to approve its suggested punishment for Superior Court Judge Eric Norris: Apologize, in open court, for what he did to bondsman Nathan Owens two years ago at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse.

caption arrowCaption
Superior Court Judge Eric Norris (front row, center), when he sat as a visiting state Supreme Court justice because another justice had a conflict of interest. First row (from left to right): late Justice Harris Hines, Norris and former Justice Harold Melton. Back row (left to right): Justices Nels Peterson and David Nahmias and former Justices Robert Benham, Carol Hunstein, Keith Blackwell and Britt Grant. (Photo: Judgenorris.com)

Credit: pro

Superior Court Judge Eric Norris (front row, center), when he sat as a visiting state Supreme Court justice because another justice had a conflict of interest. First row (from left to right): late Justice Harris Hines, Norris and former Justice Harold Melton. Back row (left to right): Justices Nels Peterson and David Nahmias and former Justices Robert Benham, Carol Hunstein, Keith Blackwell and Britt Grant. (Photo: Judgenorris.com)

Credit: pro

caption arrowCaption
Superior Court Judge Eric Norris (front row, center), when he sat as a visiting state Supreme Court justice because another justice had a conflict of interest. First row (from left to right): late Justice Harris Hines, Norris and former Justice Harold Melton. Back row (left to right): Justices Nels Peterson and David Nahmias and former Justices Robert Benham, Carol Hunstein, Keith Blackwell and Britt Grant. (Photo: Judgenorris.com)

Credit: pro

Credit: pro

The incident happened after a mistrial for a man charged with rape when a jury deadlocked 11-1 for acquittal. Norris then released the defendant on his own recognizance, not requiring him to post bond.

When the Athens Banner-Herald later reported the defendant missed a court appearance, Owens posted on personal and group Facebook pages, “Rapist on the loose in Athens” and denounced Norris for releasing the defendant.

After drawing criticism, Norris reached out to a friend, John Elliott, who was also a bondsman, and asked him to tell Owens he wanted to talk to him.

On July 10, 2019, Owens, Elliott and another bondsman went to see the judge. They were met at the doorway to Norris’ chambers by an armed deputy who had the men place their cellphones in a wooden box.

Seeing Norris was visibly agitated, Norris said he was uncomfortable and wanted to leave. To which Norris replied, “No, you’re going to sit down and listen to what I have to say,” the panel’s decision said.

With the armed deputy standing by the door, Owens testified he did not feel free to leave. Norris then began berating Owens in such a way he felt his job was at risk, the decision said. And when Owens asked to have his attorney present, Norris, his face red with anger, did not stop the meeting to allow Owens to summon his lawyer, the decision said.

After allowing the two other bondsmen to join the meeting, Norris then openly demeaned Owens, the decision said.

The hearing panel’s majority said Norris clearly treated Owens “patently unfairly” and showed “a lack of soundness of character” throughout the entire episode.

And while Norris had asked the panel to essentially dismiss the charges against him, it would not do so. “The misconduct is too serious and its impact on members of the public has been too significant for this case to be simply brushed aside,” said the decision, issued by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney and Rabun County educator Maggie Rickman.

The third panel member, Atlanta lawyer Jamala McFadden, dissented, saying the recommended sanction isn’t enough. She said Norris should also be reprimanded in open court for what he did.

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta labor lawyer Jamala McFadden, who sits on the state Judicial Qualifications Commission's hearing panel. (Photo: The Employment Law Solution firm.)

Credit: pro

Atlanta labor lawyer Jamala McFadden, who sits on the state Judicial Qualifications Commission's hearing panel. (Photo: The Employment Law Solution firm.)

Credit: pro

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta labor lawyer Jamala McFadden, who sits on the state Judicial Qualifications Commission's hearing panel. (Photo: The Employment Law Solution firm.)

Credit: pro

Credit: pro

“Judge Norris used his position to deny Owens’ requests to leave his chambers and get legal counsel,” McFadden wrote. “And he used his position to berate, belittle and bully Owens, as well as threaten his livelihood. All because Judge Norris did not agree with something Owens posted online. Such conduct is unbecoming of a judge and a misuse of the judicial office.”

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
4 killed in middle Georgia chase that reached nearly 170 mph
1h ago
Falcons pro personnel chief Sabo leaves after 12 seasons
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top