Ossoff announces nearly $500k in federal funding for local Latino families

The cash infusion comes from the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding that have been allocated to Georgia via earmarks for the fiscal year 2023 – part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill signed into law late last month. The grant to Ser Familia, a Latino-serving metro Atlanta nonprofit, is part of a $88.1 million package of earmarks for local projects requested by Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

“This is a historic day for Clayton County and this is a historic day for Georgia’s Hispanic community,” Ossoff said during a press conference on Wednesday announcing the grant. “I have said since I took office that my goal is to be the most visible, the most effective, the most responsive federal representative that Georgia’s Hispanic community has ever had. … Every community in Georgia deserves effective representation in the U.S. Senate.”