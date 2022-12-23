ajc logo
New federal budget sets aside millions for Georgia projects

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday passed a $1.7 trillion federal spending plan that would fund the government through September, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

The government funding includes record spending on national defense plus new changes to the counting of electoral votes in hopes of avoiding the challenges and tactics that led to the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

The package also includes earmarks, including hundreds of millions of dollars in projects requested by Georgia lawmakers. U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Barry Loudermilk are the only Georgia Republicans, out of eight, who submitted “community project” requests this year. All six House Democrats and Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock also have earmarks in the package.

Carter, a Pooler Republican, said it was important to have a voice in determining how taxpayer dollars are spent in his district.

“No one in Washington, D.C., I would submit to you, knows the 1st District as well as I do,” he said. “I’m the representative of the people of the 1st Congressional District. When it comes to projects, I want to have input in where the funding is going to those projects.”

The House vote on the spending plan Friday fell largely along party lines with all but one Democrat in favor and all but nine Republicans opposed. Georgia’s delegation split strictly along party lines in the 225-201 vote, with Republicans saying the package overall included too much wasteful spending.

A Senate vote Thursday evening was 68-29, reflecting more bipartisan support. Eighteen Republicans joined every Democrat in signing off on the package.

The funding measure also includes about $45 billion in additional aid to Ukraine to help in its war with Russia and nearly $40 billion for disaster relief in states affected by floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.

HOW GEORGIA LAWMAKERS VOTED on H.R. 2617, the $1.7 trillion federal spending plan through Sept. 30, 2023

“Yes”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, an Atlanta Democrat

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, an Atlanta Democrat

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

About the Author

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
