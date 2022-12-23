New federal budget sets aside millions for Georgia projects

The government funding includes record spending on national defense plus new changes to the counting of electoral votes in hopes of avoiding the challenges and tactics that led to the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

The package also includes earmarks, including hundreds of millions of dollars in projects requested by Georgia lawmakers. U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Barry Loudermilk are the only Georgia Republicans, out of eight, who submitted “community project” requests this year. All six House Democrats and Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock also have earmarks in the package.