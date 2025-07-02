Shriners Children's to open $153M medical research facility in Atlanta

The institute projects it will have 470 employees, and Georgia Tech said it will be the largest tenant at Science Square. That is a mixed-use development that Georgia Tech is developing along with the Trammell Crow Co.

Georgia Tech owns the land adjoining its campus near downtown Atlanta, while the company built labs that opened last year. The development aims to emulate Georgia Tech's success in joint developments with technology companies in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood. That tech sector has been a major driver of growth in Atlanta in recent years, and officials are now trying to bolster growth from biomedical research.

“The close partnership with the outstanding biomedical engineers and scientists from Georgia Tech and Emory University will accelerate discovery and spearhead new treatments and therapies,” Dr. Marc Lalande, Shriners Children's vice president of research programs, said in a statement.

The state and local governments are providing incentives to Shriners Children’s, although it is not exactly clear how that would work because nonprofits are generally exempt from income and property taxes. In Georgia, nonprofit organizations do have to pay sales taxes, which means the state could waive such taxes on equipment purchases. Jessica Atwell, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said the state won’t release documents until they are finalized.