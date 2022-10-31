BreakingNews
Final AJC midterm poll: Kemp leads Abrams, deadlocked Senate race
ajc logo
X

New Georgia regulation restricts ownership of pythons, tegus and more

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
New rule hopes to prevent devastation to native species

If you own a Burmese or Indian rock python, you have 12 months to register your pet with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Last week, the agency’s board voted to restrict future ownership of those snakes, as well as Argentine black and white tegus, Nile monitor lizards, African helmeted turtles and Chinese softshell turtles.

Explore6 venomous snakes to watch out for in Georgia

“Burmese pythons have absolutely devastated the Everglades, and all the literature points to two potential sources: the conscious release of pets that became too much for their owners and the accidental or unforeseen release via breeding facility damage,” Mike Worley of the Georgia Wildlife Federation said at a Richmond Hill meeting to discuss the rule change, according to GPB. “Voracious tegu lizards are already established in South Georgia, where they’re likely feeding on eggs of our ground nesting birds our native reptiles and virtually anything else that is small enough for them to eat. The risks these invasives entail is simply too high to allow.”

A Georgia Wildlife presentation also points out that Burmese pythons carry a parasite that is dangerous to snakes native to our state.

Tegu lizards, which are already regulated in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Alabama, are spreading in Toombs and Tattnall counties, according to the agency. The omnivores eat the eggs of tortoises and birds that nest on the ground.

If you own one of these animals, you can sell, transfer and transport within 12 months of the rule going into effect — as long as it is tagged and registered with the state DNR Law Enforcement Division before the end of that 12-month period. Once the rule goes into effect, however, importing or breeding them will no longer be allowed.

ExploreIt's illegal to kill most snakes in Georgia

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING: Mayor names Schierbaum as next Atlanta police chief20m ago

Credit: Perry McIntyre Jr.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee: ‘The hype is justified’
2h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Bradley’s Buzz: At last, UGA faces a test of its Eastern eminence
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

The Jolt: Kemp tells of first lady’s miscarriage in debate against Abrams
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

The Jolt: Kemp tells of first lady’s miscarriage in debate against Abrams
5h ago

Credit: Simmons family

At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
6h ago
The Latest
Atlanta mayor appoints Schierbaum as next police chief
23m ago
WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia
8h ago
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Pair of 2s sets up 1 vs. 2 matchup
9h ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta to dry out in time for trick-or-treating
5h ago
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top