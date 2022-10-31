New Georgia regulation restricts ownership of pythons, tegus and more

Last week, the agency’s board voted to restrict future ownership of those snakes, as well as Argentine black and white tegus, Nile monitor lizards, African helmeted turtles and Chinese softshell turtles.

“Burmese pythons have absolutely devastated the Everglades, and all the literature points to two potential sources: the conscious release of pets that became too much for their owners and the accidental or unforeseen release via breeding facility damage,” Mike Worley of the Georgia Wildlife Federation said at a Richmond Hill meeting to discuss the rule change, according to GPB. “Voracious tegu lizards are already established in South Georgia, where they’re likely feeding on eggs of our ground nesting birds our native reptiles and virtually anything else that is small enough for them to eat. The risks these invasives entail is simply too high to allow.”