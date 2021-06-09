Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley resigns; mayor says change needed

The departure of Finley, who came to Alabama's capital after nearly three decades with the Atlanta Police Department, was announced by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed on Tuesday, news outlets reported.

Montgomery has fared better than other cities its size as rates of violent crime rise nationwide, Reed said, and it didn't suffer damage during civil unrest last year following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Still, he said, “the situation and circumstances” have changed since Finley began in 2015.