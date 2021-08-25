ajc logo
Mental health services for Atlanta veterans

A Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command shares a fist-bump with a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Atlanta VA is preparing to provide mental health services for service members disturbed by recent events in the news. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
A Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command shares a fist-bump with a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Atlanta VA is preparing to provide mental health services for service members disturbed by recent events in the news. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Bekh Bradley-Davino, a clinical psychologist and chief of mental health services at the Atlanta VA Health Care System, said veterans are being affected by news out of Afghanistan, and the system is encouraging veterans experiencing anxiety or other mental health issues to get in touch.

“Quite frankly, we are finding veterans of almost all eras and combat zones are having strong reactions to it,” he said.

Mental Health system contacts:

  • Veterans Crisis Line: if experiencing thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255, then press 1 or visit veteranscrisisline.net
  • Visit maketheconnection.net for information, resources and veteran-to-veteran videos for challenging events and experiences with mental health issues.
  • VA Women Veterans Call Center: call or text 1-855-829-6636 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • VA Caregiver Support Line: 1-855-260-3274 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • For emergency mental health care go directly to local VA medical centers 24/7 regardless of discharge status or enrollment in other VA health care programs.
  • Vet Centers: to discuss how you feel with other veterans in these community-based counseling centers. Call 1-877-927-8387.
  • VA Mental Health Services Guide: guide for sign-up and access to mental health services.
