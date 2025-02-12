Georgia News
Memorial for airline pilot killed in crash with Army helicopter is Feb. 15

The service for Sam Lilley, who died Jan. 29, will be held at the Fine Arts Hall on the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus in Savannah
Sam Lilley, the airline pilot killed in a midair collision with a U.S. Army helicopter near Washington on Jan. 29, will be remembered in a public memorial service this Saturday in Savannah. Photo via Timothy Lilley/The New York Times.

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

By
19 hours ago

SAVANNAH — Sam Lilley, the airline pilot killed in a midair collision with a U.S. Army helicopter near Washington on Jan. 29, will be remembered in a public memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Georgia Southern University Armstrong campus’ Fine Arts Hall.

Lilley’s funeral and burial will be a private service for friends and family only.

A Richmond Hill native and Georgia Southern graduate, Lilley was the first officer on the American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The aircraft crashed into the helicopter while on approach to land. The chopper, a Black Hawk, was conducting a training flight out of Davison Army Airfield in nearby Fairfax County, Virginia.

All 67 people involved in the crash, including the three military service members aboard the helicopter, died in the accident, making it the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States in 24 years.

ExploreGeorgia native was a copilot of American Airlines flight that crashed in D.C.

Lilley’s remains were flown home to Georgia on Feb. 8. The airplane carrying his body received a water cannon salute upon landing at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

Lilley, 28, flew two years for American’s regional jet service partner PSA Airlines. He was on track to earn a promotion to captain this year. He entered flight training in 2019 after studying marketing at Georgia Southern.

Lilley lived in Charlotte and was engaged to Lydia Coles at the time of his death. The couple were to wed later this year.

Sam Lilley, the late first officer of the fatal American Airlines flight, was a Richmond Hill native. His father, Tim Lilley, posted this image of Sam on Facebook Thursday in remembrance.

Credit: Tim Lilley

icon to expand image

Credit: Tim Lilley

His obituary, printed this week in The Charlotte Observer, noted his “passion for aviation was second only to his passion for those he loved. That love was at the heart of who he was, shaping his career in the skies and the relationships he built along the way.”

His father, Timothy, was also a pilot — he flew helicopters in the U.S. Army for 20 years before retiring. He told Atlanta’s Fox 5 he captained many flights in and out of the Pentagon, which neighbors Reagan National Airport along the Potomac River, and is familiar with the airspace where the crash happened. He speculated the helicopter pilot make a “grave error.”

The accident remains under investigation.

A crane removes airplane wreckage from the Potomac River, where American Airlines flight 5342 collided with a U.S. Army military helicopter, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Congressman Buddy Carter (R-St. Simons Island), whose district stretches the length of the Georgia coast, honored Lilley in remarks on the U.S. House floor last week. He said Lilley’s passing “leaves an unimaginable void in the lives of those who loved him, but his memory will forever remain in their hearts.”

The senior pastor of Coastal Community Christian Church, Mark Snavely, will lead Saturday’s memorial service along with Mark Andrews, who served as the youth pastor at the church when Lilley was involved in the youth group..

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Lilley’s name to the Renegade Paws Rescue, Samaritan’s Purse or another charity that supports the values he held dear.

