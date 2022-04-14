March job growth nudges unemployment down to Georgia record

However, as the economy rebounded, some of those sectors have struggled to find the workers they need to meet a resurgent demand.

Average pay overall is up more than 9% since February 2020, Butler said. Leisure and hospitality has seen the highest increase: 20%.

“Wages and benefits are having to be increased because of a very tight labor market, and we are now seeing the highest number of Georgians ever employed and participating in the workforce,” he said. “And with a record number of jobs being created, we have a situation where this will continue to be the case for the immediate future.”