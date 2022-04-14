March job growth nudges unemployment down to Georgia record

With another month of solid job growth, the Georgia economy in March hit a record low for unemployment, the Department of Labor said Thursday.
The jobless rate, which includes only those who are looking for a job, edged down last month to 3.1% from an already-historic low of 3.2% in February.
During the month, the state’s economy added 12,100 jobs — more than twice as many in an average pre-pandemic March.
Pay for many positions has risen dramatically, said Mark Butler, the state’s commissioner of labor.
Among the highest raises are jobs in fields that were rocked by the pandemic, sectors like leisure and hospitality and healthcare that lost tens of thousands of jobs during closures in the spring and summer of 2020.
However, as the economy rebounded, some of those sectors have struggled to find the workers they need to meet a resurgent demand.
Average pay overall is up more than 9% since February 2020, Butler said. Leisure and hospitality has seen the highest increase: 20%.
“Wages and benefits are having to be increased because of a very tight labor market, and we are now seeing the highest number of Georgians ever employed and participating in the workforce,” he said. “And with a record number of jobs being created, we have a situation where this will continue to be the case for the immediate future.”
