Man admits illegally shipping turtles and venomous snakes from Georgia

That same month, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Rance's home in Valdosta. They found a Bushmaster Carbine .223 caliber rifle and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun. Rance has a previous felony conviction and isn't allowed to have a gun, prosecutors said.

The federal Lacey Act prohibits transporting wildlife between states if the wildlife is illegal under state laws, and also prohibits falsely labeling a package containing wildlife. Rance admitted that his holding and possessing the reptiles violated Georgia laws, prosecutors said.

“Trafficking venomous or endangered wildlife through the mail clearly puts the delivery couriers and the public at risk and can harm the boxed animals,” said Peter D. Leary, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Rance is set to be sentenced Feb. 23 in Valdosta. He faces up to five years in prison on the wildlife trafficking charge and up to 10 years on the gun charge, as well as a $250,000 fine for each charge.