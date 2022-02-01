Judge to be suspended for altercation with shackled defendant

That agreement was approved by the commission’s three-person hearing panel. Voting in favor, Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney and Atlanta lawyer Jamala McFadden said Hays was “someone who has honorably served his country as a soldier and his county as a magistrate judge all without complaint, until now.”

Hays accepted full responsibility for the “relatively egregious” incident, their decision said. But McBurney and McFadden also said the provoking words uttered by the defendant did not justify “a judge getting up out of his seat, traveling from one room to another, grabbing a defendant by the collar and shoving him against the wall.”

Hearing panel member Richard Hyde dissented, noting Hays “assailed a person in custody.”

“For 50 years the mandate of this commission has been to educate judges and protect the public,” Hyde said. “This proposed agreement does neither.”

After the ethics charges were brought, Hays told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he did not injure the defendant.

“The inmate continued to curse me over and over and over and over again,” Hays said. “At some point, I’d just heard enough of it.”