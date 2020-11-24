If you’ve seen this toxic worm in your garden, don’t touch it

A slithery invasive species known as the shovel-headed worm is on the move in Georgia — spotted numerous times around the state, including more than hundreds possible sightings in the Atlanta area alone, according to reports.

The snake-like creature can be a terrifying sight, growing to nearly a foot long.

Also known as a hammerhead worm because of its distinctive half-moon-head shape, the terrestrial planarian is yellowish-brown with a stripe down the middle of its back.

It also secretes a poison through its skin, so be sure not to touch it. The toxin is reportedly the same deadly neurotoxin produced by the pufferfish, according to CNN, which cited a study from Utah State University.

Local gardeners have been posting photos on social media about finding them in pots and on their decks, with information on how to kill them.

And you should kill them, Georgia Gardener and AJC contributer Walter Reeves wrote last year.

“Hammerhead worms, Bipalium kewense, are an invasive species of planaria. They feed on earthworms, so they are considered a noxious pest that should be destroyed when discovered. Sprinkling salt on their body works well; so does picking it up with a stick and dropping it on a paper towel, where it will dehydrate. Don’t try to kill it by chopping it into pieces. Like most planaria, a hammerhead worm can grow a complete body from individual pieces. It normally drops sections of its tail into hospitable locations to increase the population,” he advised.

Others suggest wearing gloves to pick up the worm, then placing it in a sealable bag or container with vinegar or salt. Be sure to wash your hands afterward, just to be safe.

The animal is carnivorous and known to feast on native earthworms and other soil-dwelling invertebrates, but it has few predators itself, making the species difficult to control.

The worm is not considered a threat to crops.

Experts say the species has been in the United States for nearly a century, first appearing in the Northeast. The species is believed to have migrated throughout the U.S. through plant soil.

University of Georgia agriculture expert James Murphy attributed the widespread sightings to climate change and migration, but also to widespread amateur sleuthing with the advent of camera phones and online resources.

“Since these worms are often spread through soil, it is possible that an influx of exotic plants into an area along with rising temperatures could lead to increased populations,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s a need to sound an alarm just yet,” he added. “I do think it is prudent to encourage people to continue to report sightings to authorities such as the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health, Georgia Department of Agriculture, or USDA APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) so we can track their spread.”

Nancy Clanton contributed to this article.