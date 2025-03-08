Want to save the honeybees? Keep an eye out for this invasive hornet

Harper said he primarily wants locals to look out for embryo nests, the initial stage of hornet nest formation. They can be found in trees, shrubs or other elevated places.

As the seasons pass, Georgians should still be on the lookout for primary and secondary nests, but early detection of embryo nests is critical to controlling the population, Harper added.

Embryo nests are typically found in early spring, between March and April. Primary nests are typically found in late spring and early summer, between April and June. Secondary nests are typically found in late summer, between June and December.

“By reporting sightings of embryo nests early, we can stop the queens from spreading and minimize the damage they cause. It’s crucial that we work together to protect our state’s No.1 industry — agriculture," Harper said.

Credit: Georgia Department of Agriculture Credit: Georgia Department of Agriculture

Yellow-legged hornets are native to southeast Asia. They are close relatives of the Northern giant hornet, also known as the “murder hornet,” another invasive species that turned up in Washington state in 2019 and have since been eradicated.

They also resemble several other species already found in Georgia, but have distinctive yellow tips on the ends of their legs. It’s the insects’ aggressive behavior toward honeybees, however, that really sets them apart from native species. Yellow-legged hornets are voracious predators that are known to dive-bomb honeybee hives to pickoff unsuspecting bees as they enter and exit.

Globally, bees and pollinators have already faced steep declines in recent decades because of parasites, climate change, pesticide use and other human activity.

Identifying the yellow-legged hornet

Size - Workers are 0.8 of an inch long. Queens are more than one inch.

Coloring - Experts say look for a yellow stripe on the hornet’s fourth abdominal segment and a bright yellow color on the bottom half of its legs.

Behavior - Very aggressive around honeybee hives and known for launching swooping attacks on their prey.