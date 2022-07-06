Take care in how you kill a hammerhead worm

A: Hammerhead worms, Bipalium kewense, are an invasive species of planaria. They feed on earthworms, so they are considered a noxious pest that should be destroyed when discovered. Sprinkling salt on their body works well; so does picking it up with a stick and dropping it on a paper towel, where it will dehydrate. Don’t try to kill it by chopping it into pieces. Like most planaria, a hammerhead worm can grow a complete body from individual pieces. It normally drops sections of its tail into hospitable locations to increase the population.

Q: My school class grew maple seedlings from seed that we picked up under a maple tree growing nearby. Mine was growing great until I left it with my mother while I was out of town. I think she gave it too much water. Its leaves are drooping and it has lost a few. How can I revive it? Preston Burgess, Gwinnett County