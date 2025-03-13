Georgia News
Bass scores 16 off the bench, Alabama State takes down Texas Southern 84-79 in SWAC Tournament

D'ante Bass scored 16 points off of the bench to lead the Alabama State Hornets past the Texas Southern Tigers 84-79 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — D'ante Bass led Alabama State past Texas Southern on Thursday with 16 points off of the bench in an 84-79 win in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Bass also added eight rebounds for the Hornets (17-15). Antonio Madlock scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. CJ Hines shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Tigers (15-17) were led by Zaire Hayes, who posted 24 points and seven rebounds. Kavion McClain added 15 points, six assists and two steals for Texas Southern. Jaylen Wysinger also put up 14 points and three steals.

Hines put up 13 points in the first half for Alabama State, who led 41-29 at halftime. D'Ante Bass' 15-point second half helped Alabama State close out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

