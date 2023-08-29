How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC

Parts of South Georgia and the Georgia coast can expect potentially severe weather from Hurricane Idalia beginning late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The AJC newsroom is tracking latest news and forecasts from the story, with help from our news partners. Readers will find updates on today’s events across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, the AJC app, and print and ePaper editions

Hurricane Idalia Tracker and Forecast Path

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

