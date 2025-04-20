Georgia News
Homer-happy Braves finish off sweep of Twins

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) celebrates his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins with teammate Ozzie Albies (1) during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) celebrates his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins with teammate Ozzie Albies (1) during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John David Mercer)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson and Drake Baldwin hit two-run homers, Grant Holmes allowed only one run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Marcell Ozuna also homered off Joe Ryan (1-3), who allowed six runs and eight hits and one walk in five innings.

Byron Buxton had two hits, including a home run off right-hander Enyel De Los Santos, for Minnesota.

The Braves had not won back-to-back games before sweeping the Twins.

Atlanta's first winning streak of the season came in Alex Verdugo's first three starts as Atlanta's left fielder and leadoff hitter. Verdugo had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in the go-ahead run in Saturday night's 4-3 win and had one hit on Sunday.

Holmes (2-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Key moment

The Braves jumped on Ryan in the first inning. Ozuna walked with two outs before Olson hit his third homer off the top of the wall in center field. Baldwin hit his two-run shot in the third.

Key stat

The Braves' first five runs were scored with two outs.

Up next

Atlanta RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1, 2.55) is scheduled to start when the Braves open a three-game series against RHP Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.43) and St. Louis on Monday night. The Twins are off on Monday and open a home series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Manager Rocco Baldelli left open the possibility RHP Pablo López (strained right hamstring) could come off the 15-day injured list and join the rotation this week following his “solid outing” for Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday. “We will sit down and assess what the rotation looks like this week,” Baldelli said before the game.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes (66) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) tips his hat to the dugout while coming to the plate against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) runs the bases against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes (66) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) touches home plate after his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes (66) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) trots the bases on his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) catches a ball for an out against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins' Harrison Bader (12) tosses his bat heading to first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin (30) celebrates his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) tosses the ball after catching it for an out off of Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, not pictured, during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) makes a catch for an out off of Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, not pictured, during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) walks back to the dugout for his glove between innings during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) tries to blow a bubble between innings during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) has his glove checked by umpire Carlos Torres (37) during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John David Mercer)

