Injury fill-in Alvarez scores winning run and Braves hit 3 HRs to edge Cardinals

St. Louis tied it when pinch-runner Garrett Hampson scored on a wild pitch by Daysbel Hernández (4-1) in the eighth.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

Yohel Pozo and Nolan Gorman homered, and Brendan Donovan had two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth, for the Cardinals.

St. Louis, which had been shut out in each of Erick Fedde’s previous three starts, broke through with three runs against Atlanta opener Aaron Bummer in the second inning to draw even after early home runs Acuña and Ozuna.

Pozo led off the bottom of the second with a double into the left-field corner and scored on Thomas Saggese’s RBI single. Gorman followed with a 423-foot blast to tie it at 3. Pozo added a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth.

Acuña, who pulled himself out of the home run derby in Atlanta next Tuesday, hit a 379-foot drive into the Braves’ bullpen in the first.

Ozuna clobbered a 422-foot solo shot in the second, and Alvarez made it 3-0 with a single for his first big-league RBI in nine career games.

Key moment

After the St. Louis bullpen had retired seven in a row, Profar doubled to lead off the eighth and Acuña drew a one-out walk to set the table for Murphy’s 372-foot drive.

Key stat

Murphy has seven home runs in his last 11 games. He had hit just two in his prior 33 games.

Up next

RHP Sonny Gray (9-3, 3.51 ERA), whose last turn in the rotation was moved up a day to allow him to squeeze in an extra start before the All-Star break takes the mound Sunday for St. Louis. Atlanta had not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP