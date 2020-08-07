Historical records preservation grants now available

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 14. The 2020 GHRAC Historical Records Grants Application guidelines can be found at https://www.georgiaarchives.org/ghrac.

A historical repository is defined as a non-profit or government organization/institution that houses, preserves, and provides access to historical documents on a regularly scheduled basis. This may be a local government, historical society, library, museum, or similar organization. The archival collections of the applying institution must be available, without charge, to the public on a regularly scheduled basis.