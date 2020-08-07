Historical records preservation grants now available

The Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council seeks to enrich the culture and protect the rights of Georgians by fostering activities that identify, preserve, and provide access to the State’s documentary heritage. Using funds awarded to the University of Georgia Libraries and the Georgia Archives by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, GHRAC is offering grants of $2,500 to $5,000 to local historical repositories in Georgia to develop and/or implement projects to identify, preserve, and provide access to historical records. Any size local historical repository with permanently valuable archival materials may apply, according to a press release.
Applications must be submitted by Sept. 14. The 2020 GHRAC Historical Records Grants Application guidelines can be found at https://www.georgiaarchives.org/ghrac.
A historical repository is defined as a non-profit or government organization/institution that houses, preserves, and provides access to historical documents on a regularly scheduled basis. This may be a local government, historical society, library, museum, or similar organization. The archival collections of the applying institution must be available, without charge, to the public on a regularly scheduled basis.
Recipients of grant awards must provide a minimum one-to-ten ($1 for $10) match of grant funds requested. The match may be met through cash and or in-kind contributions. Greater than one-to-ten matches are encouraged, but not required.
If the organization does not have a records management resolution, development and passage of this resolution must be included in the project’s description and completed by the end of the grant period. Grant requests should be between $2,500 and $5,000 for local governments and non-profit repositories in Georgia to develop and/or implement projects to identify, preserve, and provide access to historical records. There is a total of $34,000 available for these grants.
Questions about the grant application process or project administration may be sent to Christopher M. Davidson, J.D., University System of Georgia Assistant Vice-Chancellor/State Archivist, Georgia Archives at christopher.davidson@usg.edu.