Hawks, UPS, Goodr team up to provide holiday essentials for 350+ families

“As we celebrate our 70 years of service in communities this November, we are proud to partner with the Atlanta Hawks and Goodr to move our world forward by delivering what matters during the holidays — meals for families in need and seasonal job opportunities for extra income,” said Nikki Clifton, president, social impact and The UPS Foundation, in the news release.

Besides the free pop-up grocery store, human resources executives from the Hawks, State Farm Arena and the UPS Jobs team spoke to the families about job openings at their companies.

The Hawks and State Farm Arena opened the “True To You” Career Center earlier this year. It is a workforce development center to assist the unemployed and underemployed in metro Atlanta, the Hawks said. Click here to learn more about job opportunities with the Hawks and State Farm Arena.

UPS, the Hawks’ official delivery and logistics partner, has seasonal full-time and part-time positions for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers. Click here to apply for these seasonal opportunities.

UPS is committed to working with Goodr and other diverse small and medium businesses, according to the news release. In 2021, UPS launched its Proudly Unstoppable campaign to celebrate and amplify the voices of the Black, LGBTQ+, LatinX and AAPI communities by supplying $580,000 in grants to small business owners.

Goodr is an Atlanta-based social impact startup leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger.