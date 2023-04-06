Gulfstream Aerospace to add 1,600 jobs in two projects near Savannah

Details of those incentives were not released.

The announcement was evidence of “a valued partnership,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a statement Thursday. Gulfstream “engages” with the state’s technical college system and local schools which train potential workers.

The most recent unemployment rate in Chatham County was 3.1%, the same as the state rate.

The company moved its headquarters to Savannah in 1967 and currently has more than 11,000 employees in Chatham County.

“We are excited to announce the latest development in Gulfstream’s support of the growing demand for our next-generation fleet around the world,” said Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream in a statement.

The company is owned by Virginia-based General Dynamics, which last year had revenues of $38.5 billion.

Late last month, Gulfstream announced the opening of a sales and design center in Beverly Hills, California.