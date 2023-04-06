X

Gulfstream Aerospace to add 1,600 jobs in two projects near Savannah

Credit: GULFSTREAM

Credit: GULFSTREAM

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago
Expansion of aircraft manufacturing facility, new customer service center in $150 million plans

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation plans a $150 million expansion that will add 1,600 jobs to its workforce in Chatham County, according to local officials.

Two projects are planned.

One will be the construction of a new customer service center, the other, an expansion of Gulfstream’s manufacturing facility that produces three different aircraft: the Gulfstream G400, Gulfstream G500 and the Gulfstream G600.

Financial incentives were provided to Gulfstream by local governments to encourage the projects, according to officials at the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

No state government incentives were involved, according to a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Details of those incentives were not released.

The announcement was evidence of “a valued partnership,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a statement Thursday. Gulfstream “engages” with the state’s technical college system and local schools which train potential workers.

The most recent unemployment rate in Chatham County was 3.1%, the same as the state rate.

The company moved its headquarters to Savannah in 1967 and currently has more than 11,000 employees in Chatham County.

“We are excited to announce the latest development in Gulfstream’s support of the growing demand for our next-generation fleet around the world,” said Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream in a statement.

The company is owned by Virginia-based General Dynamics, which last year had revenues of $38.5 billion.

Late last month, Gulfstream announced the opening of a sales and design center in Beverly Hills, California.

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ex-Gov. Perdue changes tune on budget cuts now that he’s chancellor6h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

Manhunt underway after convicted murderer escapes from NE Atlanta facility
4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia State to crack down on safety after weekend street racing and gunfire
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ leader blasts Kemp as defunct movement packs up
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ leader blasts Kemp as defunct movement packs up
9h ago

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Braves place Collin McHugh on the injured list, recall Jared Shuster
54m ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Masters Week: What to do in Augusta if it rains
8h ago
Masters '23: Things to watch for as play begins at Augusta
9h ago
MASTERS '23: A look back at key anniversaries at the Masters
9h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Egg drops, Stone Mountain’s sunrise...
1h ago
Braves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023
Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, they're a plenty
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top