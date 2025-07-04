Braves host the Orioles to start 3-game series

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -179, Orioles +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Atlanta is 24-19 in home games and 39-47 overall. The Braves are 32-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore has a 37-49 record overall and an 18-27 record in road games. The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .306.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 38 extra base hits (22 doubles and 16 home runs). Sean Murphy is 7 for 27 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins ranks second on the Orioles with 24 extra base hits (12 doubles and 12 home runs). Gary Sanchez is 11 for 38 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Orioles: Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Westburg: day-to-day (finger), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.