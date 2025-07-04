D.C. United looks to break losing streak in matchup with Atlanta United

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United looks to break a three-game losing streak when it takes on Atlanta United.

D.C. United is 2-7-5 against conference opponents. D.C. United has scored 17 goals while allowing 39 for a -22 goal differential.

Atlanta is 4-10-2 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta has scored 22 goals while giving up 37 for a -15 goal differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has six goals for D.C. United. Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jamal Thiare has scored three goals for Atlanta. Saba Lobzhanidze has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: D.C. United: 2-5-3, averaging 0.6 goals, 2.7 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Atlanta: 2-6-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: D.C. United: Kristian Fletcher (injured), Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured).

Atlanta: Edwin Mosquera (injured), Joshua Cohen (injured), Cayman Togashi (injured), Tristan Muyumba (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.