Georgia man who spent $50K on Pokémon card with COVID funds sentenced to prison

Vinath Oudomsine, 31, of Dublin, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after he received $85,000 while applying for a loan intended for small businesses impacted by the pandemic, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia announced Monday. Authorities said he requested the loan for an entertainment services business in Dublin that claimed to have 10 employees and gross revenues of $235,000 in the year preceding the pandemic.

In August 2020, Oudomsine received the loan and later used $57,789 to buy a Charizard card, the office said. He agreed to forfeit the Pokémon card as part of the prosecution.