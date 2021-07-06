ajc logo
X

Georgia man dies after being severely injured by fireworks

A West Georgia man has died after he was injured while he and friends were shooting fireworks. Trevor White died early Sunday after an injury in Tallapoosa, The Times-Georgian reported. (AP file photo)
Caption
A West Georgia man has died after he was injured while he and friends were shooting fireworks. Trevor White died early Sunday after an injury in Tallapoosa, The Times-Georgian reported. (AP file photo)

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago

TALLAPOOSA — A West Georgia man has died after he was injured while he and friends were shooting fireworks.

Trevor White died early Sunday after an injury in Tallapoosa, The Times-Georgian reported.

White and friends gathered late Saturday to shoot fireworks at a home, Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said.

A shell that fired from a launch tube hit White in the torso, and he suffered what officials described as massive trauma.

Regional coverage
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

State Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said in a Tuesday statement the 23-year-old man was holding the tube over his head. Insurance Department spokesperson Weston Burleson said White may have loaded the shell upside down, but that investigators don’t know for sure.

Haralson County Coroner Patty Hutcheson said White was taken to a hospital in Bremen, where he died early July 4.

Burleson said White’s death is the only fireworks-related injury that he knows of that the state fire marshal was called to investigate over the July 4 holiday.

In Other News
1
Georgia GOP lawmaker quits leadership post after fatal crash
2
Georgia man dies after being severely injured by fireworks
3
6-year-old Atlanta-area boy missing in Panama City Beach
4
GA Lottery
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top