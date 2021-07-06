Georgia man dies after being severely injured by fireworks

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

State Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said in a Tuesday statement the 23-year-old man was holding the tube over his head. Insurance Department spokesperson Weston Burleson said White may have loaded the shell upside down, but that investigators don’t know for sure.

Haralson County Coroner Patty Hutcheson said White was taken to a hospital in Bremen, where he died early July 4.

Burleson said White’s death is the only fireworks-related injury that he knows of that the state fire marshal was called to investigate over the July 4 holiday.