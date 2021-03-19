Georgia killer’s death sentence called excessive, disproportionate

In their brief, Young’s lawyers referred to a 2007 investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that showed the state high court had botched its proportionality review. The newspaper found that almost 20% of the cases the court was citing as comparable to similar capital cases had previously been overturned on appeal. Some of those defendants had been released from prison.

A subsequent investigation by Young’s legal team found that of the 266 cases cited by the court in its proportionality review, 134 of those defendants are now serving life sentences or have been released from custody.

The lawyers also cited the dwindling number of death sentences that have been imposed since Young was sent to death row: six in the past nine years (one of which was changed to life without parole). Just one case in the past seven years received a death sentence, that being a Gwinnett County woman who acted as her own lawyer and put up no defense.

Young’s brief asks the court to refrain from conducting a perfunctory proportionality review and instead return the case to the trial court for an evidentiary hearing on the issue.

In response, the state attorney general’s office said Young’s death sentence was neither excessive nor disproportionate. The brutal murder of Jones fits squarely within the type of crimes for which the death penalty is sought and given, it said.

“By Young’s analysis it is difficult to conceive of any murder case — except those involving multiple victims enduring the most horrific murders — that would survive his proportionality review,” the state said. “This reveals the true intent of Young’s suggested proportionality review — to circumvent the Legislature and have this court effectively end the death penalty in Georgia.”