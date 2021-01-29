Georgia dog-fighting ring busted, 11 charged

According to a 136-count federal indictment, unsealed Thursday, 10 of the defendants were involved in a conspiracy between May 2019 and February 2020 to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base. In addition, five of them were involved in a conspiracy to sponsor and exhibit dogs in a dog fight, and possess, train, transport, deliver and receive dogs for the purpose of having the dogs participate in a dog fight, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

“Dog fighting is brutal and illegal; it is particularly troubling when combined with drug trafficking,” said Peter D. Leary, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “We will investigate and prosecute individuals who engage in these criminal acts and seek justice for all of their victims. I thank our law enforcement partners for their hard work on this significant investigation.”