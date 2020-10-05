Free admission this month at National Center for Civil and Human Rights

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is open with free admission through October.
The initiative was made possible with support from Porsche Cars North America, which has called Atlanta home for its North America headquarters since 1998.
“Now more than ever, our exhibitions create powerful moments for visitors to reflect and understand how they can tap their own power to change the world,” Jill Savatt, the center’s president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.
Savatt thanked the automaker for underwriting admission “so more people can immerse themselves in the inspirational stories we tell about rights, dignity and justice.”
All permanent and temporary exhibits will be open.
The museum has implemented new health and safety procedures because of COVID-19, including the use of personal protective equipment, temperature scanners and automated admission kiosks. All visitors are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols.
Tickets must be reserved in advance online at civilandhumanrights.org. Free admission is first come, first serve and tickets are subject to availability. The museum is open Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.), and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.).