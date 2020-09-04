X

Former Fort Gordon major pleads guilty to production of child pornography

Sign outside U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence headquarters, Fort Gordon, Georgia. A former Army major assigned to the U.S. Army Cyber Command pleaded guilty Thursday to the production of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Augusta.
Credit: U.S. Army

By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A former Army major at Fort Gordon pleaded guilty Thursday to the production of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Augusta, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia a said in a Thursday news release.

The Augusta Chronicle reported Jason M. Musgrove, 40, was an integrated threat operations officer assigned to the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon at the time of his arrest in December.

Court testimony and documents say Musgrove admitted to using a hidden camera to film young victims in the bathroom of his house, WJBF out of Augusta Georgia, reported.

Federal investigators said Musgrove joined the instant messaging mobile app Kik where he discussed incest in a private group. On the same app, he sent pictures or video of an underage girl when he joined the chat.

The investigators said he kept sending messages back and forth on the app with an undercover agent until his arrest.

“We’re grateful to our FBI partners for their work in identifying and removing this threat to children. Their diligent and fast action in this case is inspiring,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a statement. “There is no place in the Southern District where such a despicable predator will be allowed to hide from justice.”

The FBI is conducting the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons is prosecuting.

