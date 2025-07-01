Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:
16, 22, 29, 36, 39
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
Keep Reading
Haven’t received your Georgia $500 tax refund yet? Don’t panic.
The Georgia Department of Revenue said Friday it has issued about 40% of the suplus refunds it expects to issue this summer.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch
Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.
Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth
Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.
GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service
The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.