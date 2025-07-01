Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were: 16, 22, 29, 36, 39
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:

16, 22, 29, 36, 39

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Georgia Department of Revenue said Friday it has issued about 40% of the surpus refunds it expects to issue this summer.

Haven’t received your Georgia $500 tax refund yet? Don’t panic.

The Georgia Department of Revenue said Friday it has issued about 40% of the suplus refunds it expects to issue this summer.

NASCAR's Cup Series to debut In-Season Challenge as $1 million backdrop to points race for title

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash Pop

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.