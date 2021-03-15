Court: Duke entitled to state funds in Tara Grinstead case

Ryan Alexander Duke is entitled to state funds in his defense of a murder charge in the case involving slain South Georgia beauty queen Tara Grinstead, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.
The court overruled a decision by an Irwin County trial judge who found that Duke could not receive such funds because he is represented by pro bono counsel — private attorneys representing him at no cost. In preparing Duke’s defense, they requested funds for expert witnesses and an investigator.
In its ruling, the high court found that the state’s Indigent Defense Act of 2003 allows defendants who cannot afford counsel the right to “ancillary defense services” through a contract with the state indigent defense system or a local public defender office.
“It’s awesome,” said Marietta lawyer Ashleigh Merchant, one of Duke’s pro bono lawyers. “It’s what we wanted. They agreed he’s entitled to the funds he needs.”
Although Duke was initially represented by a public defender, he retained Merchant, her husband John Merchant and John Gibbs from the Atlanta firm Troutman Pepper, all of whom agreed to work free of charge.
Duke stands indicted for the murder of Grinstead, who went missing in October 2005 when she failed to show up to teach her history class at Irwin County High School. After his 2017 arrest, Duke confessed to the crime, authorities said.
State prosecutors had argued that allowing pro bono counsel access to public funds would drain the Georgia Public Defender Council’s resources used by public defenders.
“We disagree,” Chief Justice Harold Melton wrote for the 8-1 majority. “The (Indigent Defense Act) established a system ... for funding defense counsel and ancillary services for indigent defendants to ensure than defense lawyers and ancillary service providers are competent and conflict-free.”
Moreover, the state public defender system has oversight, not just for its own public defenders, “but also through contracts with outside counsel and ancillary service providers,” Melton wrote. At the same time, the system doesn’t have to spend “additional public funds to provide counsel because pro bono counsel need not be compensated for the work.”
In a strongly worded concurring opinion, Justice Nels Peterson said he wanted to make explicit something Melton’s majority opinion left implicit.
“The GPDC would be most unwise to decline to contract with Duke’s counsel,” wrote Peterson, who was jointed by Justices Michael Boggs and Sarah Warren.
“Now that the GPDC understands that it has the authority to contract with Duke’s counsel and thereby provide funding for experts necessary to Duke’s case, the GPDC would do well to do so, lest the already-considerable delays in bringing this case to trial grow even longer,” Peterson wrote.