Court: Duke entitled to state funds in Tara Grinstead case

November 26, 2018 Ocilla - Ryan Alexander Duke (center), who charged with murder in the Grinstead case, confer with his attorneys John Merchant (left) and Ashleigh Merchant during motion hearing before Chief Judge of the Tifton Circuit Bill Reinhardt at Irwin County Courthouse in Ocilla on Monday, November 26, 2018. Irwin County prosecutors have agreed to move the murder trial in the Tara Grinstead case. But Judge Bill Reinhardt said he isnât prepared to agree to the venue change yet. Attorneys for both sides want a new location where jurors are less likely to be already prejudiced for one side or the other. Even without the location finalized, a tentative trial date was set for April 1. The former beauty queen and Irwin County teacher was reported missing in 2005, and it remained a cold case until 2017. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Duke stands indicted for the murder of Grinstead, who went missing in October 2005 when she failed to show up to teach her history class at Irwin County High School. After his 2017 arrest, Duke confessed to the crime, authorities said.

State prosecutors had argued that allowing pro bono counsel access to public funds would drain the Georgia Public Defender Council’s resources used by public defenders.

“We disagree,” Chief Justice Harold Melton wrote for the 8-1 majority. “The (Indigent Defense Act) established a system ... for funding defense counsel and ancillary services for indigent defendants to ensure than defense lawyers and ancillary service providers are competent and conflict-free.”

Moreover, the state public defender system has oversight, not just for its own public defenders, “but also through contracts with outside counsel and ancillary service providers,” Melton wrote. At the same time, the system doesn’t have to spend “additional public funds to provide counsel because pro bono counsel need not be compensated for the work.”

In a strongly worded concurring opinion, Justice Nels Peterson said he wanted to make explicit something Melton’s majority opinion left implicit.

“The GPDC would be most unwise to decline to contract with Duke’s counsel,” wrote Peterson, who was jointed by Justices Michael Boggs and Sarah Warren.

“Now that the GPDC understands that it has the authority to contract with Duke’s counsel and thereby provide funding for experts necessary to Duke’s case, the GPDC would do well to do so, lest the already-considerable delays in bringing this case to trial grow even longer,” Peterson wrote.