Commission says TVA exec retaliated over safety concerns

Vice President Joseph Shea "played a significant role" in the 2018 firing of nuclear engineer Beth Wetzel after she repeatedly raised safety concerns about TVA's nuclear power program, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported, citing a statement from the agency. The panel concluded Shea's actions were intentional and banned him from working in any activities that require licensing by the commission for five years.

TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said the utility disagrees with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, but has not decided whether to appeal.