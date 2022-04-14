Bird flu discovered in bald eagles in Georgia, state says

For the first time, a highly contagious strain of bird flu has been detected in three deceased bald eagles in Georgia, the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday.
The strain of avian flu is believed to the culprit behind disruptions in procreation by bald eagles along the Georgia coast. There were roughly 30% more failed nests that did not fledge young eaglets along the coast so far this year, the state said.
The strain of bird flu detected in the birds is known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. It is found worldwide, but is untreatable and often lethal to birds that contract it.
No cases of the virus have ever been detected in humans in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, human infections have occurred, most often after long periods of unprotected contact with infected birds, the CDC says.
One infected bird each was found in Chatham, Glynn and Liberty counties along the coast, but DNR said testing is underway on additional eagle carcasses. A total of 11 other birds, including multiple species of ducks, have also tested positive for bird flu this year in Georgia, DNR said.
While this is the first time that the virus has been detected in bald eagles in Georgia, several eagles have tested positive in surrounding states, including the Carolinas and Florida. And nationwide, wild birds in 30 states have been found to be infected this year, as well as birds in some commercial and backyard poultry and pheasant flocks, mostly in states in the northern half of the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
