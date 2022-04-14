Bird flu discovered in bald eagles in Georgia, state says

The strain of avian flu is believed to the culprit behind disruptions in procreation by bald eagles along the Georgia coast. There were roughly 30% more failed nests that did not fledge young eaglets along the coast so far this year, the state said.

The strain of bird flu detected in the birds is known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. It is found worldwide, but is untreatable and often lethal to birds that contract it.