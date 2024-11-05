Bernie Marcus, the Home Depot co-founder who died Monday night at the age of 95, was for decades one of Georgia’s most prominent philanthropists.

While his giving often spanned the nation and, sometimes, the world, his donations also boosted important Atlanta organizations. And, when struck by a need, Marcus created new nonprofit entities from scratch.

In all, the Atlanta-based Marcus Foundation that he and his wife, Billi, set up has distributed well over $2 billion to more than 500 organizations.

Some nonprofits received thousands of dollars at a time. Others got far more. In 2022 alone, about 50 organizations received $1 million or more, according to a foundation report.

Marcus was methodical and focused on specific areas for his giving. And he made clear that, through the foundation, donations would continue after his death.

Five main focus areas for Marcus’ giving

Medical treatment and research . Marcus had a particular focus on human stem cell research and regenerative medicine and delved into treatments and diagnosis for cancer; cardiovascular disease including stroke; central nervous system diseases; sepsis; and autism spectrum disorder. He supported work to treat veterans and others with brain injuries, post-traumatic stress and substance abuse issues.

. Marcus had a particular focus on human stem cell research and regenerative medicine and delved into treatments and diagnosis for cancer; cardiovascular disease including stroke; central nervous system diseases; sepsis; and autism spectrum disorder. He supported work to treat veterans and others with brain injuries, post-traumatic stress and substance abuse issues. Jewish causes . He embarked on efforts he hoped would help Jewish people survive and thrive, connecting younger people to their faith and Israel and promoting democracy and self-sufficiency in Israel.

. He embarked on efforts he hoped would help Jewish people survive and thrive, connecting younger people to their faith and Israel and promoting democracy and self-sufficiency in Israel. Free enterprise, national security and veterans . Marcus centered on a broad bucket of efforts to boost the free enterprise system, support job creation and back veterans.

. Marcus centered on a broad bucket of efforts to boost the free enterprise system, support job creation and back veterans. Children and youth development . He focused particularly on children with special needs and boosting civic education.

. He focused particularly on children with special needs and boosting civic education. Community support. Marcus aimed some of his giving on communities in Georgia and South Florida — two areas where he lived in recent decades.

Where Marcus put some of his giving in Georgia

The Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center at Grady Health System, which he funded to provide complex stroke care and research, including funding a clinical trial to address hemorrhagic strokes.

at Grady Health System, which he funded to provide complex stroke care and research, including funding a clinical trial to address hemorrhagic strokes. The Marcus Autism Center in Atlanta, one of the largest such centers in the nation, working with thousands of children with autism every year. It is now an affiliate of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

in Atlanta, one of the largest such centers in the nation, working with thousands of children with autism every year. It is now an affiliate of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Georgia Aquarium , which he had built in downtown Atlanta. It has attracted millions of visitors and takes part in research and education.

, which he had built in downtown Atlanta. It has attracted millions of visitors and takes part in research and education. The Marcus Heart and Vascular Center at Piedmont Hospital.

at Piedmont Hospital. The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, which is based in Dunwoody and offers programs to people regardless of their religion.

of Atlanta, which is based in Dunwoody and offers programs to people regardless of their religion. The Shepherd Center , where Bernie and Billi Marcus funded big expansions of the rehabilitation center to add space; grow outpatient services; build efforts tied to multiple sclerosis; and help military personnel who have brain injuries, post-traumatic stress or other mental health issues.

, where Bernie and Billi Marcus funded big expansions of the rehabilitation center to add space; grow outpatient services; build efforts tied to multiple sclerosis; and help military personnel who have brain injuries, post-traumatic stress or other mental health issues. At Georgia Tech, the Marcus Nanotechnology Research Center and the Marcus Center for Therapeutic Cell Characterization and Manufacturing.

Some of the other causes Marcus gave to around the U.S. and in Israel

Helped launch Autism Speaks , an advocacy and support organization for individuals with autism and their families.

, an advocacy and support organization for individuals with autism and their families. Helped found the Avalon Action Alliance to help veterans and first responders with issues tied to brain injuries, post-traumatic stress and substance abuse issues.

to help veterans and first responders with issues tied to brain injuries, post-traumatic stress and substance abuse issues. Supported the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, as well as the Marcus Institute for Brain Health at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Health and Wellness Center.

at Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, as well as the at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Health and Wellness Center. Supported RootOne , an organization that takes thousands of Jewish teens in the U.S. to Israel.

, an organization that takes thousands of Jewish teens in the U.S. to Israel. Helped launch the Israel Democracy Institute , a think tank based in Israel that describes itself as a nonpartisan research and action organization to strengthen democracy in that nation.

, a think tank based in Israel that describes itself as a nonpartisan research and action organization to strengthen democracy in that nation. Supported creation of an underground blood processing and storage facility, the Marcus National Blood Center, in Israel.

Political giving

Separate from his philanthropic giving, Marcus became a major political donor as he grew older. He gave tens of millions of dollars to GOP efforts.

His support included eventually backing Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns in 2016, 2020 and 2024. Even with that support, Marcus made clear he would have preferred other Republican candidates for the White House.