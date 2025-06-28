Nation & World News
Warren Buffett announces $6 billion in donations to five foundations

Famed investor Warren Buffett is donating $6 billion worth of his company’s stock to five foundations
FILE - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., May 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

18 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Famed investor Warren Buffett is donating $6 billion worth of his company's stock to five foundations, bringing the total he has given to them since 2006 to roughly $60 billion, based on their value when received.

Buffett said late Friday that the shares of Berkshire Hathaway will be delivered on Monday. Berkshire Hathaway owns Geico, Dairy Queen and a range of other businesses, and Buffett is donating nearly 12.4 million of the Class B shares of its stock. Those shares have a lower and easier-to-digest price tag than the company's original Class A shares, and each of the B shares was worth $485.68 at their most recent close on Friday.

The largest tranche is going to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, which will receive 9.4 million shares. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation will receive 943,384 shares, and the Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation will each receive 660,366 shares.

Buffett made waves a year ago when he said he plans to cut off donations to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation after his death and let his three children decide how to distribute the rest of his fortune.

Berkshire Hathaway's Class B stock has climbed 19.1% over the last 12 months, topping the broad U.S. stock market's return of 14.1%, including dividends. Buffett is famous on Wall Street for buying companies at good prices and being more conservative when prices look too high. The bargain-hunting approach has helped him amass a fortune worth about $145 billion, with basically all of it in Berkshire Hathaway's stock.

“Nothing extraordinary has occurred at Berkshire; a very long runway, simple and generally sound decisions, the American tailwind and compounding effects produced my current wealth,” Buffett said in a statement. “My will provides that about 99½% of my estate is destined for philanthropic usage.”

President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Ian Hamilton reacts on his way to the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

