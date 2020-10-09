Battered Louisiana coast braces for Hurricane Delta

“You can always get another house another car but not another life,” said Hilton Stroder as he and his wife Terry boarded up their Abbeville home with plans to head to their son's house further east.

The following are safety tips from FEMA for during a hurricane.

As Delta churned north at 12 mph on Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center had a hurricane warning in place for the Gulf Coast extending from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

It marked the sixth time this season that Louisiana has been threatened by tropical storms or hurricanes. One fizzled at the southeast Louisiana tip and others veered elsewhere but Tropical Storm Cristobal caused damage in southeast Louisiana in June. And Laura demolished much of the southwestern part of the state on Aug. 27, causing more than 30 deaths.

The storm had sustained winds of more than 100 mph and left nearly 540,000 people without electricity.

Life wasn’t at a complete standstill though. A gas station was doing steady business as people filled their cars and spare gasoline cans and a grocery store served last customers stocking up. Similar scenes played out not far away in New Iberia, where the few signs of life included cars lined up at a drive-thru daquiri shop and people grabbing food at take-out restaurants.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in a radio show that Delta appeared headed for the area near the Texas state line that was devastated by Laura, including Lake Charles and surrounding Calcasieu Parish, and rural Cameron Parish on the coast. “And we’ve got people who are very tired,” he noted.

This Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Hurricane Delta. Forecasts showed Delta had strengthened back into a Category 3 hurricane, expecting to arrive Louisiana on Friday evening. (NASA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

“People of Lake Charles and in Cameron Parish have already suffered enough, and then here comes this one,” said Desi Milligan, who owns an RV park in Cameron that was heavily damaged by Laura.

People in the disaster zone had unusual clarity about the damage Delta’s storm surge could cause. It was predicted to reach as high as 11 feet along a stretch from the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge near the Texas state line to Morgan City, Louisiana. Laura — which made landfall in the same area on Aug. 27 as a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 150 mph — pushed a storm surge that reached 12 feet, Edwards said.

Timothy Schouest adds diesel to his boat's generator in preparation for Hurricane Delta at Bayou Carlin Cove, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Delcambre, La. Schouest plans to ride out the storm on his boat. Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane less than two months ago braced for another hit as Hurricane Delta steamed north through the Gulf on Thursday after swiping Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. (Leslie Westbrook/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Leslie Westbrook Credit: Leslie Westbrook

Reminders of Laura’s danger are everywhere in the region. In nearby Bell City, some debris piles are more than 6 feet high and 75 feet long. Concerns mounted Friday that Delta’s arrival would cause the debris to become airborne, deadly projectiles.

Though homes and farmhouses in the area still stood, blue tarps covered many rooftops with lingering damage from Laura. In Cameron Parish, power poles along Highway 27 in a desolate stretch of marsh were all either broken or leaning — none appeared to have been repaired since the August storm.

Damage from Hurricane Laura is viewed in advance of Hurricane Delta, expected to make landfall Friday, in Cameron, La., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A few miles down the road, Creole presented a scene of utter devastation under an overcast sky that soon gave way to pouring rain. Where there used to be buildings, exposed slabs remained. A church and a convenience store had been reduced to debris, and fences were blown over or completely torn down.

Delta had already clipped Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 2 hurricane just south of the resort city of Cancún early Wednesday, bringing high winds and heavy rain. No deaths or injuries were reported there.

The Rev. Ivory Williams, Sr. and Chris Welch board up the windows of St. John Baptist Church while prepping for Hurricane Delta on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Charenton, La. (Brad Kemp/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Brad Kemp Credit: Brad Kemp

New Orleans, well east of the projected landfall area, was expected to escape Delta's worst impacts. But tropical storm force winds were still likely in the city on Friday, and local officials said they were preparing for the possibility of tornadoes.

And in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency like his counterpart Edwards did in Louisiana. Forecasters said southern Mississippi could see heavy rain and flash flooding.

In Abbeville, Tony Russo was loading up on groceries late Thursday. “I don’t know really any different,” he replied when asked his reaction to the busy storm season. “You’re here. If you love it you stay,“ he said. But he added with a chuckle: “2020 has been a hell of a year.”